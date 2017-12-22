FILE: Xavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines listens to head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By BOB DUFF/Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Charles Matthews scored 22 of his 31 points in the first half and Michigan routed Alabama A&M 97-47 on Thursday night.

Extending their winning streak to a season-high four games, the Wolverines (11-3) also got 18 points from Duncan Robinson and 14 from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.

Senior guard Marcus Merriweather led winless Alabama A&M (0-12) with 16 points and Andre Kennedy added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs surrendered more than 90 points in a game for the fifth time this season, and have lost each game by an average of 24.1 points.

Matthews, a junior guard, scored Michigan’s first seven points as the Wolverines built a 51-23 halftime advantage and never trailed.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: Senior guard Julian Walters, a transfer from East Tennessee State who was activated at the end of first semester in time for the Bulldogs’ Dec. 13 game against Southern Mississippi, was held to four points after averaging 14 points per game in his first two games. . The Bulldogs have played 10 of their 12 games on the road.

Michigan: Junior forward Moritz Wagner missed his second straight game and is listed day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. . Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman’s assist to turnover ratio of 5.25 ranks second in the nation. . The Wolverines won their only previous meeting with the Bulldogs, 87-57 on Dec. 17, 2011.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs travel to Georgetown on Saturday.

Michigan: The Wolverines host Jacksonville on Dec. 30 before opening Big Ten Conference play at Iowa on Jan. 2.

