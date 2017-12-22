CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FILE: Spartans Head Coach Tom Izzo gives instruction to Spartans forward Miles Bridges (22) during a Big Ten Conference college basketball game between Michigan State and Nebraska on February 23, 2017, at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, MI. Michigan State defeated Nebraska 88-72. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Miles Bridges had 17 points and nine rebounds as part of a balanced offense that gave No. 2 Michigan State a 102-60 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday night.

The Spartans (12-1) have won 11 straight with all the victories by double digits and many by 20-plus points.

The 49ers (5-9) trailed by just five points midway through the first half before Michigan State pulled away. The Spartans led by 16 points at halftime and dominated at both ends of the court to quickly turn the game into another rout.

Michigan State’s Joshua Langford had 17 points, Nick Ward scored 16 on 7-of-8 shooting, Cassius Winston had 13 points and eight assists and Jaren Jackson added 13 points.

Long Beach State’s only double-digit scorer was Gabe Levin, who had 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State: With wins over Stanford and Oregon State, the 49ers should feel good about their season so far. They can’t be happy, though, to have almost twice as many losses as victories.

Michigan State: The Spartans’ starters are all averaging in double figures, creating matchup problems for defense inside and out.

NEXT UP

Long Beach State: Plays at Colorado State on Saturday night.

Michigan State: Gets a long break, getting more than a week off before hosting Cleveland State on Dec. 29.

 

