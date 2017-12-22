DETROIT (WWJ) — One man is dead after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened outside a plaza at Mount Elliott and Charlevoix Streets just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, an argument between the victim and the shooter started inside the building before spilling into the street. That’s when the suspect got into a gray Dodge and drove around, before coming back and shooting at the victim.

The 36-year-old man was struck once in the abdomen, and declared dead at a local hospital.

While the suspect fled, he struck another vehicle driving westbound on Charlevoix. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger with a black racing stripe.

Investigators are looking for two persons of interest in connection with the shooting. Both are described as black males; one wearing a blue bubble coat, the other wearing a black NorthFace jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.