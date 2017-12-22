Detroit, Detroit Police, Detroit's east side, fatal shooting
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, Detroit's east side, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — One man is dead after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened outside a plaza at Mount Elliott and Charlevoix Streets just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, an argument between the victim and the shooter started inside the building before spilling into the street. That’s when the suspect got into a gray Dodge and drove around, before coming back and shooting at the victim.

The 36-year-old man was struck once in the abdomen, and declared dead at a local hospital.

While the suspect fled, he struck another vehicle driving westbound on Charlevoix. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger with a black racing stripe.

1d73f5dc8a614584a59d2e3e8f1f73c0 3 Police Investigate Fatal Shooting On Detroits East Side [VIDEO]

Persons of interest in Dec. 22 shooting on Detroit’s east side (police handout)

Investigators are looking for two persons of interest in connection with the shooting. Both are described as black males; one wearing a blue bubble coat, the other wearing a black NorthFace jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch