(credit: istock)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan says $554 million will be released on Jan. 22 for public school employees and retirees whose pay was illegally deducted for health care.

The Michigan Supreme Court this week said the money, which has been held in escrow, doesn’t belong to the state. It was collected under a 2010 law that was subsequently struck down.

After getting the money in late January, school districts will be responsible for distributing it to employees or retirees.

The improper deductions were made from July 2010 until September 2012. Someone making $50,000 a year at that time should receive approximately $3,000, plus interest.

More information is online at http://www.michigan.gov/orsschools.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch