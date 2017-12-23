DETROIT (WWJ) — Can you name the top Christmas song of this year? If you guessed Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” then you’d be correct.

Billboard has been tracking the top Christmas songs throughout the holiday season, and with Christmas only two days away it looks like Carey will finish at the top of the list. It should come as no surprise that her very popular Christmas-themed song is at the top of the list, but who else cracked the top 10? That can be found below!

1) “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

2) “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

3) “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” by Andy Williams

4) “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

5) “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives

6) “Last Christmas” by Wham!

7) “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

8) “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Dean Martin

9) “Feliz Navid” by Jose Feliciano

10) “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bubble

The entire top 100 list can be seen here.

Some other notable songs that cracked Billboard’s top 100 holiday songs are “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Gene Autry at No. 13, “Happy Xmas” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono at No. 19, “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley at No. 31, “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber at No. 41, and “Last Christmas” by Taylor Swift at No. 100.

If you are looking for some more Christmas tunes then turn on 104.3 WOMC. The Christmas jams are running non-stop throughout these next few days on WOMC.