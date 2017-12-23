BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 22-year-old man has died after being pulled from a southwestern Michigan lake where an SUV he was riding in crashed and submerged.

Jezreel Wallace, of Bangor Township, was pronounced dead at a hospital following Friday night’s crash into School Section Lake.

State police say the 21-year-old driver was able to escape from the vehicle and swim to shore. She sought help at a nearby home.

A South Haven Area Emergency Services crew pulled Wallace from the lake about an hour after the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. in Bangor Township.

MLive.com reports that the vehicle failed to stop at the end of a road. It ended up about 50 yards from shore.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

