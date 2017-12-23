DETROIT (WWJ) – It could be a very happy holiday weekend for Michigan Lottery players with massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs.

No one matched the numbers drawn in last night’s game so the jackpot for next Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth $277 million. The winning numbers were 1- 20- 30- 33- 42- Mega Ball 16.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is worth $300 million, the fourth largest jackpot of the year. The cash option is about $191 million.

If a Michigan player wins Saturday’s $300 million jackpot, it would be the third-largest Powerball prize won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan. In September 2015, Julie Leach, of Three Rivers won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot.

If a Michigan player win’s Tuesday’s Mega Millions $277 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. The Stebbins’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is about $172 million.