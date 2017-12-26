(THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Christmas might have become the new Halloween for some famous ladies via their Instagram accounts.

Some very famous ladies decided to dress up as their version of Santa.

Here is a classic photo from 2016 from Ariel Winter’s Instagram account where she dressed as a sexy Santa.

Santa baby…🍭🎁

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Former Disney star Bella Thorne took a unique approach at her sexy Santa costume.

Merrrrryyyyy Christmas 👀

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

If you are a WWE fan then you know all about Noelle Foley who is the daughter of Mick Foley.

Christina Aguilera might be one of the most famous singers in the world but she also knows how to dress for the holidays.

Even though former Playboy Playmate Carmen Electra isn’t dressed as Santa she did share a classic photo from her Winter Wonderland Playboy shoot.

Former WWE star Eva Marie took a whole new approach to Santa this year.

Who is your favorite Santa?

