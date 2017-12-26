DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help finding a man missing since early Christmas morning.

According to family members, Daniel Lee was last seen at his home on Runyon Street, Monday, Dec. 25 around 11 a.m. He left home on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

Lee is 40-years-old and is described as 5’7″, weighs 160 pounds, has short gray and black hair – he has some facial hair and a knot on his forehead as well as a birth mark on the right side of his face.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and black Jordan’s with red and white lines on it.

Lee is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

If anyone has seen Daniel Lee or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.