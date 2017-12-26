Detroit, Detroit Police, Detroit's West Side, Fatal Hit-and-Run, Police
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, Detroit's West Side, Fatal Hit And Run, police

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are searching for the person responsible in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side, and they need the public’s help.

vehicle Police: Light Blue Mustang Responsible In Detroit Fatal Hit And Run

Unknown suspect drives off after fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side on Dec. 23, 2017. (Photo: Detroit Police)

Detroit Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown suspected responsible for a fatal hit-and-run of a 55-year-old man. The incident occurred last Saturday around 7 p.m. in the area of West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street. The suspect was driving a light blue 2005-2009 Ford Mustang convertible with a tan or brown top traveling westbound on McNichols when they struck the victim, who was crossing McNichols on foot.

The suspect quickly sped off after the collision. The vehicle should have front end damage.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information on this incident should contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch