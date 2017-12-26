DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are searching for the person responsible in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side, and they need the public’s help.

Detroit Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown suspected responsible for a fatal hit-and-run of a 55-year-old man. The incident occurred last Saturday around 7 p.m. in the area of West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street. The suspect was driving a light blue 2005-2009 Ford Mustang convertible with a tan or brown top traveling westbound on McNichols when they struck the victim, who was crossing McNichols on foot.

The suspect quickly sped off after the collision. The vehicle should have front end damage.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information on this incident should contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.