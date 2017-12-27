MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Crews in Madison Heights are fighting below freezing temperatures as they work to repair multiple water main breaks in the city.
An alert sent out to residents Wednesday morning says water main breaks were discovered in the area east of John R., between 11 Mile and 13 Mile roads, due to the cold weather.
People who live or work near the breaks may see brown water. The water is still safe to drink (the discoloration is caused by rust and sediment in the water), although many people prefer not to.
Residents experiencing brown water are advised to wait an hour or so, and then flush their water system by using the bathtub or laundry tub faucet until it once again runs clear.
Public works crews have notified residents who are affected by the water main breaks.
Crews are currently working to complete repairs.