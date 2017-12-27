(credit: istock)

By: Evan Jankens

I have never been the biggest soccer fan. Maybe it was the fact I didn’t play the sport growing up but it’s just never caught my attention. What is funny about that is I love the game FIFA for Playstation 4.

Soccer is a sport that is beloved by millions of people and one person who loves the game is Morgan Reid who just finished up her senior season at Duke.

You might not be aware of Reid because of her play on the field but you might be one of the 163,000 who follows her on Instagram.

Over the Christmas holiday, Reid and her friend took a nice little vacation and wore some of the tiniest bikinis and shared with the world via her social media account.

The photos have been liked nearly 90,000 times but she still has some of the best Instagram photos that the social media app has seen.

Reid has abs that just about everyone has dreamed about at one time or another.

According to her Duke bio page:

Started 60-of-66 matches in three years with the Blue Devils … helped lead Duke to 31 shutouts.

She might be number 24 in your program but she is definitely number one in your heart!