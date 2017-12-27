Filed Under:Morgan Reid
(credit: istock)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I have never been the biggest soccer fan. Maybe it was the fact I didn’t play the sport growing up but it’s just never caught my attention. What is funny about that is I love the game FIFA for Playstation 4.

Soccer is a sport that is beloved by millions of people and one person who loves the game is Morgan Reid who just finished up her senior season at Duke.

You might not be aware of Reid because of her play on the field but you might be one of the 163,000 who follows her on Instagram.

Over the Christmas holiday, Reid and her friend took a nice little vacation and wore some of the tiniest bikinis and shared with the world via her social media account.

🦀 Exploring the islands 🐡

A post shared by Morgan Reid (@morgan_reid) on

The photos have been liked nearly 90,000 times but she still has some of the best Instagram photos that the social media app has seen.

and when I thought the sky couldn't get any more magical, it did 💕🌅💕

A post shared by Morgan Reid (@morgan_reid) on

I prefer Mondays spent on the beach 🤗

A post shared by Morgan Reid (@morgan_reid) on

Reid has abs that just about everyone has dreamed about at one time or another.

According to her Duke bio page:

Started 60-of-66 matches in three years with the Blue Devils … helped lead Duke to 31 shutouts.

She might be number 24 in your program but she is definitely number one in your heart!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch