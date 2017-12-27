HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Michigan State Police have released surveillance photos of a man they believe may be responsible for a road rage freeway shooting last week along I-94.

The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 along eastbound I-94 at Allard in Harper Woods.

The victim told police he was traveling in the left lane when he came upon a red, full-size Chevrolet pick-up truck with Kentucky license plates travelling in the same lane. The victim said he flashed his lights to get the pick-up to move over.

The driver of the pick-up stayed in the lane and the victim instead passed on the right. The pick-up then pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, the driver produced a handgun and fired a shot. The pick-up sped off and exited the freeway at 8 Mile Road.

There was no damage to the victim’s vehicle, and no one was injured.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on surveillance cameras after exiting the freeway.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-584-5740, or call the Michigan State Police tip line at 855-MICH-TIP.