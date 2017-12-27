By BRIAN HALL, Associated Press
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford could return to practice next week as he recovers from a knee injury from Week 1.
Bradford has been out since a brief return in Week 5 against Chicago, which Minnesota plays Sunday in the regular-season finale. Bradford was taken out at halftime and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.
Coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford could return to practice next week when he’s first eligible.
