EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith intercepted two passes and made seven tackles — five solo — as the Vikings shut out interstate rival Green Bay 16-0 on Saturday night.

Smith also had two pass breakups, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback pressure as the Vikings posted their first shutout since Dec. 5, 1993, at Detroit.

It’s the first NFC Player of the Week award for Smith in his career, and the third player of the week honor for the Vikings this season. Everson Griffen also was named October Defensive Player of the Month and Case Keenum was named November Offensive Player of the Month.

