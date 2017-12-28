DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a killer after a 52-year-old man and his dog were found fatally shot inside of a home on the city’s east side.
According to police, the victim’s friend made the discovery around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 11800 block of Promenade, in a neighborhood near Outer Drive and Gratiot Avenue.
The friend told police she arrived at the home to take the victim out for breakfast and found the front door unlocked and open. Inside the home she found both her friend and his dog dead from gunshot wounds.
At this point, police have no suspects.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.