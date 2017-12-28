DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a shooting at a marijuana dispensary that left one man dead.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m Wednesday on West Chicago and Appoline, just west of Meyers Road. The gray, brick building doesn’t have any outward signage that it is a marijuana dispensary.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was found lying on his back behind the counter. He was shot at least once and declared dead at the scene. Sources indicate the victim is the business owner, although his name has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery, as the cash register was open and empty.

No arrests have been made. Descriptions of any possible suspects have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.