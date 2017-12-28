CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Something new is coming for a very old Detroit company.

Sanders, which just debuted a new facility with three lines to make the chocolates, is about to expand — again.

Officials say the company has bought five acres next it’s chocolate factory on M-59 in Clinton Township and will use the land to expand the company’s corporate headquarters. The chocolate and baked goods manufacturer is still weighing its option on how exactly it will use the land.

The company, which is more than 100-years-old, bounced back from near bankruptcy by marketing its chocolates nationwide.

The property purchase comes after Sanders spent the last three years investing several million dollars back into its manufacturing and operations.