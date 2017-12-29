DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say two men were found dead inside of a Public Lighting Authority building on the city’s east side were electrocuted.

The discovery was made around 6:50 a.m. Friday by an employee at the facility on Raymond Avenue near Harper and Gratiot.

According to police, two unidentified black males pried open the front door of the substation. Once inside, they made contact with roughly 24,000 volts of electricity, police said, which caused their bodies to be fused together.

Few discreps (inconsequential, really) in the details of 2 would-be copper thieves whose bodies were foynd "fused together" by uo to 35,000 volts in a City of Detroit Public Lighting Sub-station on Harper nr Gratiot (east side). @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/0FyBwLinZi — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) December 29, 2017

Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear, but it’s possible the victims were trying to steal copper.

A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

