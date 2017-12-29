Detroit Police, Detroit, Bribery, Celia Washington
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — She was one of many caught up in an ongoing federal public corruption investigation, and now there’s word a former Detroit Deputy Police Chief could be pleading guilty to conspiracy and bribery charges next week.

57-year-old Celia Washington, a former Detroit Deputy Police Chief, is accused of corruption and could be the latest to reach a plea deal with federal prosecutors as part of an investigation that’s already resulted in 18 arrests. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Washington has already accepted a plea deal and will make things official at a plea hearing on Jan. 2.

Washington is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday morning before U.S. District Judge David Lawson in Detroit. Indicted last October, she is accused of accepting money from Metro Detroit towing company owner Gasper Fiore, to allegedly help him obtain municipal towing contracts.

Washington’s attorney, Arnold Reed, says she wants to put the matter “behind her.”

Reed says Washington never influenced the rotation of towing contractors, but she knew why Fiore was giving her money. Reed says she tried to return the money but Fiore wouldn’t take it. Fiore pleaded guilty last week to a bribery conspiracy.

Washington — who remains free on bond — faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

