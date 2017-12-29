(From left) L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch and Mark Hackel with CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. (Credit: Jordan Brown)

By CBS Detroit

With the New Year just hours away, the round-table of Denise Ilitch, L. Brooks Patterson and Mark Hackel appeared with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to offer insights on 2018 and predictions on a host of topics.

At the top of the list was politics. With a red-hot governor’s race, U.S. Senate race, to various congressional races, 2018 is poised to be a banner year for those who loves elections.

There was talk about the future of State. Senator Coleman Young Jr. who lost his bid against Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan this year.

And there was talk about Gov. Rick Snyder’s legacy as he winds down his second term in 2018.

The panelists each offered their New Years resolution for 2018.

The Motor City got attention too as discussions centered around technology changes and impact on the region.

Then, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley stopped by to discuss how Michigan fared in 2017 and offered thoughts on the new year. He also talked about his own political prospects amid a tough governor’s race shaping up.

Attorney General Bill Schuette is among those Calley will face in 2018.

