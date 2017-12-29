MHSAA, Michigan High School Basketball, Basketball, Thomas Kithier, Clarkston, Macomb Dakota
CBS 62(WWJ Photo, File) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(WWJ Photo, File) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 […]
97.1 The Ticket(WWJ Photo, File) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(WWJ Photo, File) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: […]
Filed Under:basketball, Clarkston, Macomb Dakota, MHSAA, Michigan High School Basketball, Thomas Kithier
(credit: istock)

CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school basketball star wants a federal judge to put him back on the court.

Thomas Kithier has been barred from playing for Clarkston after transferring from Dakota for his senior year. The Michigan High School Athletic Association says Kithier is ineligible because he was motivated by a desire to play with a former AAU teammate.

Kithier denies it and says his reason was based on academics. He filed a lawsuit Friday in Detroit federal court. He says Dakota teachers couldn’t control classrooms and didn’t return tests in a timely manner.

Kithier says his constitutional rights have been violated. He wants Judge Marianne Battani to put him in a Clarkston uniform by Jan. 15.

Kithier plans to play basketball next fall at Michigan State. Coach Tom Izzo says the transfer controversy is a “very sad situation.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch