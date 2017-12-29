METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara says the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday’s victory over Atlanta.

Kamara, who gained 90 yards in his red shoes, says lightheartedly that the fine makes the NFL look like the “Grinch.”

Kamara says it was worth it. He hopes to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fundraiser and supply athletic footwear to children.

Here we go!!!! Donations will be made to Willie Hall playgrounds Recreational Department right here in New Orleans to buy cleats for their youth teams.https://t.co/mRC4NXRpac — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 29, 2017

‘‘Tis the season 🤷🏾‍♂️. I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol pic.twitter.com/ZtIapZoWmt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 28, 2017

Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups on Christmas Eve last Sunday. Most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant shoes matching their uniforms before kickoff.

Kamara’s red cleats were topped by a thick white lining reminiscent of the trim on a Santa costume, along with bells. He removed the bells for the game, but says he wanted to wear the cleats despite a warning from officials they violated league uniform standards.

