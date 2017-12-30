Dearborn, Immigrants, Art, Arab American National Museum
Filed Under:Arab American National Museum, Art, Dearborn, Immigrants

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A program that offers legal, marketing and fundraising assistance to immigrant artists is coming to the Detroit area.

The Arab American National Museum and other organizations are working with the New York Foundation for the Arts’ Immigrant Artist Program. Organizers say the program has provided roughly 200 immigrants with mentors, exposure and community support since 2007.

The program, which starts in March, consists of two weekend boot camps, one-on-one mentoring, informal gatherings and follow-up consultations. All events will be conducted in English at the Dearborn museum.

Priority will be given to artists living and working in Detroit. The competitive program is free for accepted participants, and the application deadline is Jan. 22.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch