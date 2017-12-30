Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Chris Frey (23) leaves the field celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

EAST LANSING — If Michigan State starting linebacker Chris Frey could have his way, the Big Ten would finish the bowl season with a 7-1 record. The only team he’d like to see lose — Michigan.

The senior captain took to Twitter on Saturday to wish good luck to the rest of the Big Ten teams playing in bowl games, except for Michigan. His tweet can be seen below.

Good luck to the rest of the B1G and South Carolina! — Chris Frey Jr (@Cfrey_23) December 30, 2017

Based on some of the responses on social media, Frey is just expressing the same message as many other Spartan fans. Here are some of the responses from the Michigan State faithful.

OMG! Ur the Best Chris Frey!!!! 🙏🏻💚🏈💯🏆✝️⭐️ — haldane (@Haldane89Tonya) December 30, 2017

Won't be any sun in Orlando because @Cfrey_23 is throwing a lot of shade. And I love it. pic.twitter.com/NE5iedFb6C — MarvinWilliams (@marvinlwilliams) December 30, 2017

The Big Ten is a perfect 5-0 entering Saturday with only three teams left to play in the bowl season. Those matchups are No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami in the Orange Bowl, and of course Michigan vs. South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl will kickoff at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the Orange Bowl will follow at 8 p.m. Michigan will take the field as the final Big Ten team in action on New Year’s Day at 12 p.m. If both Penn State and Wisconsin win on Saturday, the Wolverines would be playing to complete a perfect bowl season for the league.

Frey wrapped up his career at Michigan State with six tackles in the Spartans’ 42-17 victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl earlier this week. He was named the defensive player of the game, capping off a solid career for Frey.

While his playing days in the green and white are over, it appears the hatred for Michigan will live on for Frey.