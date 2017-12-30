DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery on Christmas day involving two different businesses.

The suspect first walked into the Family Dollar in the 14300 block of Harper near Chalmers and demanded money from the cashier around 10:30 a.m. The suspect had his hands in his pockets the entire time as if he was armed with a weapon. The cashier refused to comply and the man left.

He then walked into the Harper Food Center — just down the street — 10 minutes later and demanded and received cash from the register there. Again, he had his hands in his pockets, implying he was armed with a weapon. He received an undisclosed amount of money during this robbery.

There were no reported injuries in both incidents.

Police are describing the suspect as a black middle-aged man, about 6-foot-1, medium build, thin goatee and mustache, and wearing all black.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.