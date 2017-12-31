DETROIT (AP) – Detroit police and event organizers say they’re taking safety precautions this New Year’s Eve holiday.

The Detroit News reports that more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the city’s D-Drop celebration in Beacon Park. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says safeguards have been put in place and the department is in “a constant state of readiness.” Craig said police not only will be monitoring D-Drop but other large venue events as well.

D-Drop organizer Regina Stocco says the event has private security and organizers are confident it will be a safe celebration. Stocco says organizers also are setting up large heated tents and fire pits in the park in preparation for expected frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service has forecast below-zero wind chills for Friday night in southeastern Michigan.

