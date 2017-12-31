DETROIT (AP) – Detroit police and event organizers say they’re taking safety precautions this New Year’s Eve holiday.

The Detroit News reports that more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the city’s D-Drop celebration in Beacon Park. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says safeguards have been put in place and the department is in “a constant state of readiness.” Craig said police not only will be monitoring D-Drop but other large venue events as well.

D-Drop organizer Regina Stocco says the event has private security and organizers are confident it will be a safe celebration. Stocco says organizers also are setting up large heated tents and fire pits in the park in preparation for expected frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service has forecast below-zero wind chills for Friday night in southeastern Michigan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch