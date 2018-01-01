DETROIT (WWJ) — Six separate shootings were reported in Detroit on New Year’s Eve into the New Year.

In one incident, a 33-year-old man told police that he was leaving a liquor store near Dix and Woodmere at 11 p.m. He heard popping noises and realized he had been shot in the hand.

Just after midnight, a 47-year-old man was outside of his home near Wanda and Six Mile when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was shot in the groin and is in serious condition.

A 17-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh while riding as a passenger in a Buick Verrano near Gratiot and Eastburn. Police say this incident occurred at 12:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and body around 12:45 on East State Fair. He’s in critical condition. Police say there were several bullet holes in the back panel of a white pickup truck in which he was conveyed to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

No suspects have been arrested in any of these shootings.

These incidents remain under investigation.