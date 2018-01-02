during the college football game at Arizona Stadium on September 29, 2012 in Tucson, Arizona.Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats watches from the sidelines during the college football game against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Stadium on September 29, 2012 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general’s office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

The Tucson Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday after making a public-records request.

Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program.

Arizona was one of college football’s more surprising teams this season after opening 6-2. The Wildcats fell flat after that, losing four of their final five games, including a 38-35 setback against Purdue in the Holiday Bowl.

Rodriguez posted a message on Twitter late Tuesday night saying, in part, that he and his staff “… were very excited about the trajectory of our young team, and looked forward to 2018 and beyond.”

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona, including 3-9 last season — he coached at the University of Michigan from 2008-2010.

