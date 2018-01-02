ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 15: Demi Lovato performs onstage during Power 96.1s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Philips Arena on December 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

It’s a new year, but there are plenty of celebrities who are up to their same old tricks, especially when the trick is showing off their sexy side via Instagram.

Demi Lovato is as big as it gets in top 40 music and after her latest Instagram she will have plenty of new fans in 2018.

She labeled the post, “In ❤️ with this bathing suit…”

That post has been liked over 4 million times!

I think we are in love with her new bathing suit. She didn’t stop there though.

Happy New Year!!! #2018 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Call me crazy but I think Lovato is poised for a huge year in 2018.