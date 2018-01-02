LANSING (WWJ) – A local attorney has filed a lawsuit against Governor Rick Snyder — challenging the timing of the special election to fill the seat of Congressman John Conyers.
Michael Gilmore, who is also a candidate, says Snyder is violating both the U.S. and Michigan Constitution by waiting until the fall to hold a special election. Gilmore says Snyder is trying to “pull wool over the eyes of the voters” and the latest action in systemic discrimination in communities that are predominately a minority population.
“Governor Snyder says candidates need time to prepare for the November election. The Novermber election is not going anywhere,” says Gilmore.
Snyder says waiting until the fall will save taxpayers $2 million.