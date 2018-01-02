FLINT (WWJ/AP) – Police say a 10-year-old boy was badly wounded in a possible drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side.

City police say the boy was struck with gunfire while inside a home, at Lyndon and Granville streets, at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, New Year’s Day.

The child, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

No suspects have been named or described, and Flint police continued working Tuesday to identify those involved in the shooting and a possible vehicle. Michigan State Police said it was believed to be a drive-by shooting.

It’s unclear who may have been the target, and possible motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting, saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has any information about this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Willoughby at 810-237-6934, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau 810-237-6900, or Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and cash reward may be available upon an arrest. Tipsters may also submit information using an online form at this link.

