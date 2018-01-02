DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his wife and a friend on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting took place sometime before midnight Sunday, New Year’s Eve, at a home in the 9200 block of McKinney, near I-94 and Berkshire Street. The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and 35-year-old man weren’t found until around 2 p.m. Monday; both had been shot in the head.

Following tips, police located the 36-year-old shooter at home in Redford Monday night. The woman’s three children were also reported missing, but were found safe with relatives.

Detroit Deputy Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect and female victim were in the midst of a divorce.

“They were separated at the time of this incident. In fact, a PPO was current and active but unfortunately it did end tragically,” he said, adding that there were warning signs. “There was a history of domestic violence dating back to ’03, where a series of assaults and abuse. The suspect also had a dangerous weapons charge back in ’09.”

The other victim just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, Barren said.

“What we do know about the second victim, he was an acquaintance to both the perpetrator and the victim, he was a mutual friend. From our understanding, he was at the location to help, as again they were going through this divorce, trying to help them through the process but unfortunately in the string events, he was fatally wounded,” he said.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood told WWJ’s Jon Hewett she heard the incident coming from down the street.

“I heard some shots, like, before it even hit 12 o’clock but I didn’t actually think that somebody got shot down the street. It’s like very real life crazy down there,” she said.

Identities of those involved are withheld for the time being as the investigation continues. The suspect remains in custody.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.