DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in mid-December.
According to authorities, the suspect approached a 20- year-old man in the 2700 block of Orleans on the city’s east side demanding money and then assaulted him. The victim told the suspect that the money was outside in his car. The suspect then took the victim’s car keys and fled the location on foot just before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
The suspect did not take the car.
The victim’s injuries were reported as non-life threatening.
Police describe the suspect as approximately 6 foot 5, and 130 pounds, he has a goatee and facial hair and braids.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5740. You can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.