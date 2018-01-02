CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in mid-December.

According to authorities, the suspect approached a 20- year-old man in the 2700 block of Orleans on the city’s east side demanding money and then assaulted him. The victim told the suspect that the money was outside in his car. The suspect then took the victim’s car keys and fled the location on foot just before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.

2700 block of Orleans

The suspect did not take the car.

The victim’s injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 6 foot 5, and 130 pounds, he has a goatee and facial hair and braids.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5740. You can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

