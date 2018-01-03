DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects in the murder of a young man, shortly after the New Year began in Detroit.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old victim was shot while sitting the backseat of a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck, on the driver’s side, when gunfire rang out. Struck multiple times in the body, he was taken to a local hospital where police said he has since died of injuries.

Police said the shooting took place in the area of the 800 block of E. State Fair in Detroit, at around 12:45 a.m. Monday. Several bullet holes were found in the back panel of the pickup.

There have been no arrests in the case, no suspects have been described, and police are looking for tips from the public.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP. As always, those calling Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

The victim’s name has not been released.