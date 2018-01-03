KALAMAZOO, MI - SEPTEMBER 4: Zach Terrell #11 of the Western Michigan Broncos is sacked by Riley Bullough #30 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Waldo Stadium on September 4, 2015 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Broncos 37-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Wednesday morning, Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich took to Twitter to announce he will return to the University of Michigan for his fifth season.

He tweeted out the following, ““Those who stay will be champions. After much deliberation, I have decided to forego the NFL and come back to Michigan for one last season. It’s my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work.”

“Those who stay will be champions”

After much deliberation, I have decided to forego the NFL and come back to Michigan for one last season. It’s my absolute honor to represent this university for one more season after everything it has done for me. Time to work pic.twitter.com/l8pb1Z4Chq — Chase Winovich (@Chase_Winovich) January 3, 2018

One former Michigan State Spartan decided to respond on Twitter and throw some shade at Winovich. Riley Bullough tweeted, “ehh. honestly those who stay there prolly wont be champions but hey ~~~.”

ehh. honestly those who stay there prolly wont be champions but hey ~~~ https://t.co/9gF3WIx9Vd — Riley Bullough (@RileyBullough) January 3, 2018

Bullough who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have a point as Michigan hasn’t won the Big Ten since 2004. Regardless of the rivalry you have to commend a kid for returning to school when they could enter the NFL Draft.

I love the Michigan State Spartans, but this is one time where I think the Spartan should have kept his mouth shut.