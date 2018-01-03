WESTLAND (WWJ) – The search continues for a man wanted for credit fraud in Westland. One incident took place on November 2 at the Advance Auto Parts Store on Wayne Road but investigators say the suspect is believed to be involved in other credit frauds at other auto parts stores in that city as well.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 25-years-old, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a thin build and a light complexion. He also has short hair with a small twist.

Sergeant Robert Wilkie says the suspect has been seen leaving in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and they don’t believe he is acting alone

“We’re hoping that there is going to be somebody out there who has a good sense of right and wrong,” says Wilkie “and wants to see someone who is stealing answer for the theft – we are hoping that we can get some information about who the subject is and hold him accountable for his actions.”

There could be a number of charges including fraud that could be filed against the person involved.

If you have information about the suspect, seen here in Westland Police Facebook post, you are asked to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-467-7912.