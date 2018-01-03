CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – A pair of pharmacy thieves is at large after a break-in on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at the Walgreens on East Jefferson at Mt. Elliot.

Police say the crooks were able to enter the pharmacy after breaking into a drive-through window; they pulled up the rolling security door, pried the screen and broke through the glass.

It’s not clear what the suspects were after or if they took anything. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage with store personnel.

The suspects got away in a pickup truck. As they were speeding away from the scene, one person in the back rolled out of the truck and ran away on foot. Police are searching for at least two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

