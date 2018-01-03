DETROIT (WWJ) – A pair of pharmacy thieves is at large after a break-in on Detroit’s east side.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning at the Walgreens on East Jefferson at Mt. Elliot.
Police say the crooks were able to enter the pharmacy after breaking into a drive-through window; they pulled up the rolling security door, pried the screen and broke through the glass.
It’s not clear what the suspects were after or if they took anything. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage with store personnel.
The suspects got away in a pickup truck. As they were speeding away from the scene, one person in the back rolled out of the truck and ran away on foot. Police are searching for at least two suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.