ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 07: Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mark Dantonio prior to the start of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is in the process of filling out his staff, and he has his eyes on a key member of Mark Dantonio’s staff.

According to USA Today’s Dan Wolken, Florida State “has had ongoing conversations with Michigan State assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett about its defensive coordinator position.”

Barnett has coached at Michigan State since 2007 and has been the co-defensive coordinator alongside Mike Tressel since 2015. The Spartans yielded the seventh fewest yards per game (297.6) in the country this season.

Dantonio hasn’t lost an assistant since former defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi left after the 2014 season to become the head coach at Pitt.

The Seminoles have an opening at defensive coordinator after Charles Kelly departed last month for Tennessee. According to USA Today, Kelly made $858,000 this season at Florida State, while Barnett made $452,570 at Michigan State.

Barnett, 51, played at Michigan State from 1986-1989. Dantonio originally hired him as a defensive backs coach.

Florida State hired Taggart away from Oregon last month after former head coach Jimbo Fisher departed for Texas A&M.

