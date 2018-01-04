Detroit
CBS 62
WWJ Newsradio 950
WWJ Newsradio 950
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
CBS Sports Radio 1270
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web […]
Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman On Flight To Detroit
Prabhu Ramamoorthy, a citizen of India, is due in federal court on Thursday.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Senior Living Center In Warren
Evacuated residents were seen huddled outside in the frigid air.
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Latest
Detroit Sports talk all day on 97.1 The Ticket.
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
PGA
ODDS
Latest Sports
Young's 27 Points Help No. 7 Oklahoma Rout Oklahoma St.
Trae Young has spent the first two months of his Oklahoma career doing what no Sooner has done before.
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Best Detroit Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
Are you hosting a New Year's Eve party and don't want to worry about planning the food? Check out our picks for five of the best Detroit restaurants to cater your main event .
Beyond The Eggnog: Your Holiday Drink Guide
Go beyond the nog and try something a little different this holiday season. Here are five drinks that are far more creative than just another cup of eggnog.
Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Detroit
One more year is soon to be over and we ring in another making goals, resolutions, and wishing our loved ones health and happiness. Start the year off by enjoying family activities.
Best Places For Christmas Gift Shopping In Detroit
Avoid the long lines and crowds and shop these local Detroit places for to complete your Christmas gift list.
Best Local Gift Card Ideas In Detroit
Check out this list for the best local gift card ideas in Detroit and the Detroit area.
Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Detroit
Save an animal's life by visiting one of these pet adoptions.
US Auto Sales Dropped In 2017, But Remain Strong
Analysts say demand for new vehicles — especially SUVs — remains healthy as the new year begins.
Guide: 2018 North American International Auto Show In Detroit
This year's auto show is ready to roll into town.
Sizing Up New Car-Safety Technology: What Features Do You Really Need?
The focus has shifted from reducing death and injury in a vehicle collision to preventing a crash from happening in the first place.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.4 Million Ram Pickups Due To Roll Away Risk
FCA says there's a potential issue with the gear shift on a variety of Ram models.
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
Best Backcountry Skiing In North America
Five featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.
America's Best Sledding Hills
Tubing is one thing and old fashioned sledding is another. If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
nfl
,
Wild Card Weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
