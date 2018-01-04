ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A little car did a lot of damage when it crashed into a Royal Oak home on Thursday.

Lt. Bob Larkins of the Royal Oak Fire Department said the driver, a man in his 80s, was traveling down 13 Mile Road when he crossed the center line, driving right into the back of a house, between Main Street and Crooks Road.

An elderly man hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing into a Royal Oak home on 13 Mile Rd. Home badly damaged. @WWJ950 @AfternoonsWWJ (photo: Lt Bob Larkins) pic.twitter.com/w1PmELQBms — Zahra (@zahrahuber25) January 4, 2018

Larkins said investigators believe the driver was speeding at around 70 miles an hour.

“Fortunately the house was unoccupied at the time,” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “His car went into the house. He hit at such speed that he crushed the floor, so the lower half of the car, the wheels, were in the basement and the other half of the car was in the bedroom. ”

The driver was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Larkins said fire officials at the scene had a hard time talking to the driver because he doesn’t speak much English.

“It might be a medical issue, but when you can’t really communicate with someone…it makes it very hard to determine the case of what might’ve happened,” he added.

Damage to the house was extensive; and, Larkins said, the water department had to shut off service to the home due to some busted pipes.

It’s unclear at this time what charges, if any, are possible in connection with the crash. An investigation is ongoing.