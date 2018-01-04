CBS 6216 Mar 2000: Mateen Cleaves #12 of Michigan State University moves the ball upcourt against Valparaiso University during the first round of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regionals at Cleveland State University Convocation Center in Cleveland, Ohio. X <> Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | […]
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to review a judge’s decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

The state’s high court on Wednesday joined three Michigan Court of Appeals judges, who in August denied Cleaves’ request.

Earlier, Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman reinstated the case against Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The case is expected to return to county court for trial.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

Defense attorney Frank Manley says he remains “confident” Cleaves will be “vindicated.”

Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.

