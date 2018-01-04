SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are on the look out for … wait for it … a 1,500 pound steer.

Authorities are warning residents in the area of Plymouth and Dixboro in Superior Township to stay away from the animal as it’s known to be aggressive.

Originally there were two steer on the loose. Now there is one.

Derrick Jackson with the sheriff’s office says the steer took advantage of poorly secured doors.

” … the steers were in transport – unfortunately the doors to the trailer were not properly secured. So when the vehicle stopped momentarily the door swung open and the steer, literally, walked right off,” said Jackson.

He says they’ve received multiple calls from concerned residents who have seen one or both of the steer.

Because the steer are huge and aggressive, deputies were being asked to put them down if they come across them. They found one and put it down — and they’re searching for the second.

Should you see roaming cattle — you are asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff’s at (734) 484-6740.