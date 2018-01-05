BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: WIND CHILL ADVISORY | WEATHER UPDATE | SCHOOL CLOSINGS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars will donate 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees from around the world and to Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria who have settled in the Jacksonville area.

The Florida Times-Union reports the team also will provide 1,500 tickets to local military members at a subsidized cost of $20 each for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Owner Shahid Khan said in a statement that “the Jaguars’ first playoff appearance in a very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home.”

The Jaguars Foundation enlisted the Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership Inc. to identify individuals for tickets.

