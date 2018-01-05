LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Maybe Kim Kardashian felt like she was being left out in 2018.
Friday morning the famed reality star decided to make sure the world’s attention returned to her by posting a photo on her Instagram account labeled, “Rise & Grind.”
While laying her bed she is wearing a thong. Oh my God, it’s a shock! Kim Kardashian is missing her clothes. I’m sure many people like to sleep in the buff but how many actually wake up wanting to be photographed?
I’m curious who took the photo or who made her bed? Look how perfect those sheets and pillows are? Even my mother who is the biggest neat freak around couldn’t make a bed that perfectly.
If Kim’s goal was to “break the Internet” in 2018, she’s off to a great start!