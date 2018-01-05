DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after they were shot during an apparent home invasion on Detroit’s east side.

The incident unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Coram, near 7 Mile and Hayes Street.

A 30-year-old woman told police she was sitting on a couch with a 31-year-old man when two intruders burst in and began shooting. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the buttocks and was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Two suspects break into squatters’ home on Coram (7 Mile/Hays) start shooting- one man dead and a woman in critical condition. The suspects flee and are still on the run. No description, no motive. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/mhjMsNeoJw — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 5, 2018

The man suffered several gunshot wounds to the shoulder, rib cage and leg. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting and remain at large. Descriptions were not released.

Police say the victims were apparently squatting in the home, but they can’t determine a motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.