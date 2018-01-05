Michigan Wolverines, College Football, Al Washington, Jim Harbaugh
Filed Under:Al Washington, college football, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Al Washington to its defensive coaching staff.

The school announced the move Friday, saying Washington will handle a position group that’s yet to be finalized. He spent this past season as the defensive line coach at Cincinnati.

Prior to his one season at Cincinnati, Washington coached at Boston College for five seasons, where he worked with current Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

