ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Al Washington to its defensive coaching staff.
The school announced the move Friday, saying Washington will handle a position group that’s yet to be finalized. He spent this past season as the defensive line coach at Cincinnati.
Prior to his one season at Cincinnati, Washington coached at Boston College for five seasons, where he worked with current Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.
