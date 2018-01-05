Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin during the Detroit Lions game versus the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have denied permission for the Green Bay Packers to interview Teryl Austin about their defensive coordinator position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Lions have not been providing updates on the status of their assistants, said the Cincinnati Bengals have been allowed to interview Austin for a defensive coordinator job, but Green Bay has not been given permission.

Austin is currently Detroit’s defensive coordinator, but his future is in doubt after the Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell. General manager Bob Quinn said Monday that Detroit’s next coach would have total autonomy over the staff, and since then, the Lions have only provided short updates on who they have interviewed for their head coaching job.

Austin and Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter have both interviewed for the Detroit job, along with Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Green Bay linebackers coach Winston Moss, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

