DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred overnight on the city’s east side and may be connected.

Police say there were four armed robberies that occurred early this morning from 12:20 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. — three on Detroit’s east side and one on the west side.

The first incident occurred at Holcomb and Gratiot around 12:20 a.m., where a 36-year-old man was assaulted and robbed. Police say the victim exited a bus when a black Jeep Wrangler — occupied by four men — pulled up next to him. Two men got out of the vehicle and assaulted the victim. They stole an undisclosed amount of money, the victim’s bridge card and speaker microphone. The two men got back into the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Gratiot.

The next incident occurred at 1:05 a.m. near Chapin and Cooper, where a 29 year-old-man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim was walking down Chapin when three men approached him and stole his cellphone, jacket and a handgun. The victim told police the three suspects got into a dark green or black Jeep Liberty after the incident, and drove eastbound on Chapin.

The third armed robbery occurred at Nottingham and Wade around 1:25 a.m. Authorities say two suspects got out of a parked dark Jeep Liberty and robbed a 31-year-old man at gunpoint. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

A fourth armed robbery also occurred in Detroit, but this time on the west side around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. In this incident, a 23-year-old man was walking in the area of W. 7 Mile and Mark Twain when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect shot him three times in the right leg and two times in the left leg, and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was able to make it to his girlfriend’s home and taken to a nearby hospital. Police say he is stable.

The suspects in these four incidents are all black males, that were wearing dark clothes and masks. One victim characterized one of the suspects as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a medium build, and said another suspect had a medium skin complexion.

These incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.