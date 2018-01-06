Detroit Red Wings, Jimmy Howard, NHL
DETROIT (AP) — Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard will miss Detroit’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night with a lower-body injury.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill confirmed Saturday that Howard hurt himself in Friday night’s win over Florida . Detroit has won four games in a row, with Howard stopping 145 of 151 shots in those games.

Howard is considered day-to-day, and the Red Wings have five days off after the game against Tampa Bay.

